Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Up 16% Over Last Week

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $144,350.00 and $72.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bolivarcoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 148.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,134,650 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bolivarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bolivarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.