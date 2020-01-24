Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

