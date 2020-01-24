Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booking by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Booking by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG traded down $33.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,965.84. 31,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,023.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,963.84. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

