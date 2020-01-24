BOOM Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $716,835.00 and approximately $25,380.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,889,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,741,988 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

