Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.10 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.