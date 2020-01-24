BOSAGORA (BOA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $320,188.00

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $320,188.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,051,209 tokens. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

