BOScoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.55 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00055569 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,211,333,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,364,705 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

