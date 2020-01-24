Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Boston Private Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of BPFH opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.