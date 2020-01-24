Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of BPFH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. 19,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $12,097,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 631,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 504.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 322,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

