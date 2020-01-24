botXcoin Price Reaches $0.0331 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. botXcoin has a market cap of $54.00 million and $311,193.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

