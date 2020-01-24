Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0010 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $239,740.00 and $325.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.03274096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.