BoutsPro Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,765.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $140,211.00 and approximately $12,765.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.03277106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00204392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.