Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Holdings Cut by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for 7.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,763,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 47,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,173. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

