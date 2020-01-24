Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 29.44%.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

