Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.30. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. 779,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

