Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.07. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

