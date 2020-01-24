Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after buying an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,418,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.69. 1,262,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

