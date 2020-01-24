Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Insider Brian T. Finnegan Sells 3,000 Shares

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian T. Finnegan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00.

BRX stock remained flat at $$21.05 during trading on Friday. 2,447,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,846,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 393,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

