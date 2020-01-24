Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 6.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $608,970. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. 97,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.62%.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

