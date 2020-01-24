Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $19,619,375.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $324.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,575,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.48 and its 200-day moving average is $296.14. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

