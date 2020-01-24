Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BR opened at $131.26 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

