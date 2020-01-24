Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 174,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

