Brokerages Anticipate Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $2,724,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,696,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,922,000 after purchasing an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.04.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

