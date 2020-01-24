Brokerages Anticipate Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) to post sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Encana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Encana posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encana will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

In other Encana news, Director Howard John Mayson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,211.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Encana by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,090,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Encana by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,557 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,555,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Encana by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,793 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $4.04 on Friday. Encana has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

