Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million.

EXTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

EXTN stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.88. 179,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,121. Exterran has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,654,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

