Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRM. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.27. 134,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after buying an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 178.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 212,618 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.