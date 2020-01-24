Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Graco posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,249 shares of company stock worth $8,332,009. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Graco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG opened at $52.76 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

