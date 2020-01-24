Brokerages Anticipate Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. Integra Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of IART stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,626,000 after purchasing an additional 144,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,224,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 394,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 119,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.