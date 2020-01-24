Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,425,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

