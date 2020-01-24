Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.23 million and the lowest is $105.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $105.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $416.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.35 million to $420.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $445.02 million, with estimates ranging from $418.74 million to $475.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 425,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,752,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.