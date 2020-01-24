Brokerages Anticipate VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) to Announce ($0.07) EPS

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirTra Systems an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. VirTra Systems has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

