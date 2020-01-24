Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 24,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 337,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,384. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

