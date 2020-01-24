Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

