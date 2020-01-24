Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

