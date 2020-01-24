Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $36.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $107.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $257.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.55 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,919 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.97.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

