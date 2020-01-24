Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to Post $1.68 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.67. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $129.68. 342,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

