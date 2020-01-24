Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,948. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $659.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

