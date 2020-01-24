Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $79.80 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.