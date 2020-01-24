Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

Shares of CNI opened at $95.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $39,269,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 293,663 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $21,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

