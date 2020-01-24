Brokerages Expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. CareDx’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CareDx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $222,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.67. 984,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,949. The stock has a market cap of $945.90 million, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. CareDx has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.