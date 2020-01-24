Brokerages Expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Davita reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

