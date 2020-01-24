Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $685.04 Million

Analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report $685.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.13 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $652.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

EQR opened at $83.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

In other news, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 188.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

