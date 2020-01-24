Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.71 EPS

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.61). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($3.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

