Brokerages Expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Post $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.39. J2 Global reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on JCOM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $102.25 on Friday. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.