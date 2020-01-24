Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to report $530.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.20 million and the highest is $541.30 million. Masonite International posted sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura raised their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

DOOR opened at $79.46 on Friday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masonite International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Masonite International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

