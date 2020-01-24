Brokerages Expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. Mobileiron posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOBL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 686,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,275. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.53.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

