Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.47. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. OTR Global lowered PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $615,769.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,460 shares of company stock worth $4,137,551. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,033,000 after purchasing an additional 970,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 514,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

