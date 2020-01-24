Brokerages Expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PNW. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.55.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

