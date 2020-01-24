Brokerages Expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $942.31 Million

Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $942.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $936.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $951.06 million. ServiceNow reported sales of $715.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.68 and a 200 day moving average of $271.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,730.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $182.46 and a twelve month high of $317.27.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,560,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

