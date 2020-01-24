Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will post sales of $538.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.70 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 254.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.